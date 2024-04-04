Agricultural Building in Preston to be Converted into Offices

An agricultural building in the Preston countryside is set to be converted into offices – in spite of never having been used for the purpose that helped secure planning permission for it in the first place. The premises – at Lewth Farm in Woodplumpton – unlawfully operated as a toy distribution centre after it was built seven years ago, a meeting of Preston City Council’s planning committee was told.

The authority took action to close down that facility, because it conflicted with the permission granted in November 2016 that stipulated the property’s agricultural status. However, committee members have now given the green light for the building to be turned into five office units after being told local planning policies designed to encourage the re-use of rural buildings did not require them ever to have actually been used for agricultural purposes

