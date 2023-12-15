Against the Storm: A Rare Gem of a City Builder

Never the same game twice, Against the Storm is a rare gem of a city builder that thrives on chaos but exists in perfect balance, evolving with you as you learn and adapt. This isn't a Game of the Year article, but it could be: from its earliest iteration in Early Access, to its full release now, Against the Storm has become one of my all-time favourites. There are so many points where the concept of a roguelike city builder could wear out - it evades them all with endless, surprising depths.

It has become my first choice of what to play when I feel like just playing a game, and despite the time I've poured into it, I'm still - with joyful frustration - learning new things about it. The premise sees you establishing a series of settlements across the map, your attempts lasting as long as it takes each settlement to either become successful, or for the ominous Scorched Queen to lose her patience and deem the settlement los





