After Adam Johnson’s death, will ‘stubborn’ NHL players embrace neck-protective gear?

A little more than a year ago, read a story about a young boy who was cut in the neck by a skate blade during a youth hockey game. Almost instinctively, Oshie reached for his phone and contacted his partners at Warroad, the hockey apparel company he helped found six years ago. What started as a way to create undershirts that weren’t itchy and irritating had developed into a safety-conscious business that helped develop new, cut-resistant fabrics to protect players’ wrists and Achilles tendons.

… I don’t know if there’s any way to guarantee that there’s going to be protection. Even if you do wear something. You can’t be in a tin can top to bottom out there for protection. It’s the risk that the pro players take.” Richardson cited Oshie’s company as a valuable resource for players, and suggested that with time, neck protection will become normalized in the NHL. When he entered the league in 1987, there were still players playing without helmets.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: The Athletic UK »

Adam Johnson: Tributes paid after death of ice hockey playerFans gather to mourn Adam Johnson, who was fatally injured during a match. Read more ⮕

Tributes left at Motorpoint Arena after death of Adam JohnsonThe Nottingham Panthers star suffered a 'freak accident' in a game away to the Sheffield Steelers Read more ⮕

Shocked by Adam Johnson’s death, former Penguins teammates remember ‘a great young man’Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and other former teammates mourned Adam Johnson, who died in a tragic on-ice accident on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Adam Johnson: Nottingham Panthers make emotional speech to fans following teammate's deathNottingham Panthers player Adam Johnston died following a 'freak accident' during the team's match against Sheffield Steelers. Read more ⮕

UK Ice Hockey Club Mourns the Death of Player Adam JohnsonThe Nottingham Panthers express their condolences and sadness following the tragic death of Adam Johnson during a game. Players from both teams formed a protective ring around Johnson on the ice. The club thanks everyone who rushed to support him. Read more ⮕

Tragic Death of Ice Hockey Player Adam JohnsonAdam Johnson, a player for Nottingham Panthers, has tragically passed away after a freak accident during a game in Sheffield. The club expresses their deep sadness and sends condolences to Adam's family, friends, and fans. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Read more ⮕