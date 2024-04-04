Affordable Houses in Seaham, County Durham

Living by the sea often costs a fortune and it's easy to understand why with beautiful views, refreshing coastal walks, and lots of fish and chips to enjoy. But not all UK places with stunning beaches are as pricey as you might think - some spots offer houses at bargain prices. In Seaham, County Durham, around three hours north of Nottingham, you can find house prices starting from just £15,000 for a two-bedroom terraced house.

There are also several other affordable properties available on the property website Rightmove - amazingly, there are 10 properties listed for less than £50,000. According to the property sales website, the average selling price in the town is £136,072. The current average property price in the UK is £282,000, reports the Express. Seaham has also benefited from a £100 million cash boost to become an up-and-coming place for people to work, live or simply visit

