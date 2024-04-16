Affordable Flights to Paris from Liverpool

LJLA connects our city to destinations right across Europe, with easyJet, Ryanair, Wizz, Aer Lingus and now Jet2 among the airlines flying to and from Liverpool . Each of them offers plenty of reasons to visit, with many options for a city break or longer trip.
Maybe best of all, the trip to Paris isn't as expensive as you think. Flying with easyJet, flights can be picked up for as little as £42 and return journeys barely break £130 depending on your preferred date and time. With accommodations surprisingly just as affordable, the only cost you need to worry about is enjoying yourself.
Located on the Champs Elysées, the magnificent Arc de Triomphe pays tribute to those who fought for their country during the French Revolution and the Napoleonic Wars. Although it's a daunting journey through its narrow staircase, the building boasts a fascinating history and a tiny museum of its own. Its top is another great option for a landscape photo as you'll be able to get the Eiffel Tower in all its glory.
