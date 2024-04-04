AFC Telford United boss eases concerns over captain's injury

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin has eased concerns about club captain Fraser Kerr’s injury as well as praising his other defensive options. The Scottish defender had a tough afternoon on Monday against former Buck Nathan Blissett and had to be withdrawn in the second half. Sam Whittall returned from an injury of his own to fill the gap, while Wilkin also admitted youngster Steffan Jones is not far off some game time of his own should he be called upon.

“We’re hopeful it’s nothing too severe but having Sam on the bench able to fill in was important,” Wilkin explained. “Having him available is big for us, he’s been terrific this season and I’m sure that’ll continue throughout the season.” The Bucks boss added: “Steff has been unlucky not to have had more minutes because he looks after himself and works incredibly hard at his game. “He will be frustrated not to have got on, but Sam was the tried-and-tested replacement that we had on the bench

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ShropshireStar / 🏆 98. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kevin Wilkin looking no further than next game in AFC Telford United's play-off huntA sixth win in seven matches helped to maintain AFC Telford United’s play-off ambitions as they overcame Alvechurch by 2-0 on Tuesday evening.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Kevin Wilkin wants AFC Telford United to seal play-off deal quicklyAFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin has challenged his side to secure a play-off spot at the earliest possible opportunity, writes Dan Stacey.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Kevin Wilkin excited by what future holds for AFC Telford UnitedAFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin admitted his delight at signing a new two-year deal with the club, writes Dan Stacey.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

AFC Telford United not expecting any deadline movementAFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin says the club do not expect to make any signings ahead of tomorrow’s non-league transfer deadline, writes Dan Stacey.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Analysis: The harder they work, the more luck AFC Telford United enjoyThe Bucks enjoyed some luck but the fact that they collected another three points wasn’t so much down to fortune as the hard work that Kevin Wilkin and his squad have made part of their identity.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Boxer Liam Davies has AFC Telford United in his cornerAFC Telford United have thrown their weight behind hometown boxing hope Liam Davies ahead of his IBO super bantamweight world title fight this weekend.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »