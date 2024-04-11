Aer Lingus flight diverts to Manchester Airport after mid-air emergency

An Aer Lingus flight made a sudden diversion to Manchester Airport on Wednesday (April 10) after a mid-air 'emergency'. The airline's regional flight, from Belfast City to Cardiff, was forced to land after a passenger fell ill. The flight path, according to FlightRadar24, shows how the aircraft was heading over north Wales when it suddenly changed direction near Oswestry, flying north towards Manchester. The aircraft eventually touched down in Manchester shortly after 11am.
A passenger on board required 'emergency medical attention' and was seen by paramedics upon landing. READ MORE Dramatic footage shows planes struggling to touch down in Manchester amid strong winds with landings aborted The airline said the plane 'landed safely' in Manchester. Further details about the condition of the person involved has not been confirmed, however the North West Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information. An Aer Lingus spokesperson said: "Aer Lingus Regional can confirm that flight EI3620, operated by Emerald Airlines, travelling from Belfast City Airport to Cardiff Airport, diverted to Manchester Airport today as a passenger took unwell and required emergency medical attention. "The flight landed safely at Manchester Airport, where the passenger requiring medical attention was met by emergency services.
