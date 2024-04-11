Aer Lingus flight diverts to Manchester Airport after mid-air emergency

An Aer Lingus flight made a sudden diversion to Manchester Airport on Wednesday (April 10) after a mid-air 'emergency'. The airline's regional flight, from Belfast City to Cardiff, was forced to land after a passenger fell ill. The flight path, according to FlightRadar24, shows how the aircraft was heading over north Wales when it suddenly changed direction near Oswestry, flying north towards Manchester. The aircraft eventually touched down in Manchester shortly after 11am.

A passenger on board required 'emergency medical attention' and was seen by paramedics upon landing. READ MORE Dramatic footage shows planes struggling to touch down in Manchester amid strong winds with landings aborted The airline said the plane 'landed safely' in Manchester. Further details about the condition of the person involved has not been confirmed, however the North West Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information. An Aer Lingus spokesperson said: "Aer Lingus Regional can confirm that flight EI3620, operated by Emerald Airlines, travelling from Belfast City Airport to Cardiff Airport, diverted to Manchester Airport today as a passenger took unwell and required emergency medical attention. "The flight landed safely at Manchester Airport, where the passenger requiring medical attention was met by emergency services.

Aer Lingus Flight Diversion Manchester Airport Mid-Air Emergency Passenger Illness

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aer Lingus launches sale from Manchester Airport with £100 off Caribbean flightsThe airline is offering discounted flights to Barbados, New York and Orland - including business class fares

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Aer Lingus flight makes sudden diversion to Manchester after mid-air 'emergency'The flight from Belfast City had to divert and land in Manchester on Wednesday morning (April 10)

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

UK weather: Terrifying moment plane bounces off runway in 70mph gales as Storm Kathleen chaos grounds over...Watch terrifying moment Aer Lingus plane lands sideways at Dublin Airport in 90kmh Storm Kathleen gusts

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Manchester Airport flights cancelled as Storm Kathleen hits UKAer Lingus has cancelled 10 flights today to and from Manchester as the Met Office issues a weather warning for wind

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Rents are soaring in three Greater Manchester boroughs - and it's not ManchesterOur region has seen some of the biggest rent price hikes across the country

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Jess Park shines as Manchester City defeat Manchester UnitedJess Park's breakthrough season at Manchester City reaches new heights as she leads the team to victory against Manchester United.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »