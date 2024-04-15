Advice for a Man Concerned about his Wife's Changing Behavior during Pregnancy

's Agony Uncle, Kenny Mammarella-D’Cruz – who has spent two decades listening to men talk about their feelings – advises a man who is alarmed by his wife's changing behaviourMy wife and I have moved to her parents’ house for a few weeks, while our new home is being renovated. She’s four months. It’s her first pregnancy so I didn’t know what to expect at all. She’s been bossy with me, short-tempered; I’ve felt disrespected and overlooked.
It feels as if you’re in a very vulnerable space: your wife and your life are going through a huge change, it’s all unknown and can be hard to anticipate the future with a family – and on top of this, you have the insecurity of not having your own four walls around you so you’re held safely in your own space. I wonder if your wife is also feeling insecure as her world shifts around her and inside her; she’s returned to a place where she lived as a child while carrying a child.
Your feelings of disrespect are something that you’re probably going to have to deal with yourself, at least in the short term. Right here and now, the comfort and safety of your wife and child, especially while you’re between homes in these vital weeks and months of pregnancy, needs to come first. If you can help your wife feel safe and calm, you’re supporting your baby too.
I wonder how your father-in-law reacts: does he silently take it? Does he turn into a scared little boy who wants the anger to stop? Or does he ignore it? For all we know, your mother-in-law might want him to stand up for himself and will push until she finds a boundary.While this is the time to take things on the chin, that doesn’t necessarily mean biting your tongue. At times when you’re feeling the connection and love between the two of you, communicate this.
Advice Man Wife Changing Behavior Pregnancy Renovation Bossy Short-Tempered Disrespect Tearful Communication Love Relationship
