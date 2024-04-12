Adult-Only Crazy Golf Course to Open in Nottingham

An adult-only crazy golf course with a 'naughty sense of humour' will be opening in Nottingham this summer, but the people behind it are keeping schtum about the location. The Big Fang Collective is promising golf and themed cocktails in a graffiti 'sprayground'. However, the location has yet to be confirmed. Initially, they earmarked a former factory building in Daleside Road, Sneinton but that appeared to fall through.

Months later, in September 2023, an application for a premises licence to sell alcohol was submitted to Nottingham City Council for The Glasshouse, in Huntingdon Street. It was previously an Aldi supermarket until its closure in August 2021. However, with the shutters down it's impossible to tell what's going on inside and there's no signage outside. Get the latest What's On news straight to your phone by joining us on WhatsApp The Big Fang Collective, which is also opening in Bristol and London this year, said Nottingham would be the first to launch in early summer. The news comes after the leisure operator received £5.5m in growth capital to support the business’ plans for further expansion across the UK. Big Fang Collective already operates six sites around the UK, employing more than 260 people, with each of the venues offering a combination of crazy golf, DJs and signature cocktails inside a cathedral of graffiti. The group has expanded its concepts to include Nothing Cheezy pizzerias and karaok

Crazy Golf Adult-Only Nottingham Big Fang Collective Graffiti Themed Cocktails Leisure Operator Expansion

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nottingham MPs express concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deductionNottingham MPs have written to the Culture, Media and Sport Secretary expressing concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deduction for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Jacqueline Wilson to release new adult sequel to her Girls seriesThe bestselling author will revisit the lives of her formerly teen characters Ellie, Magda and Nadine who are now aged 40.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Man's 'adult things' question for judge as he walks from courtGavin Constable asked what he thought was a teenager for naked pictures, and send videos of himself in the shower

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

'It Was Heaven': Billie Piper Reveals Adult Habit Spice Girls Introduced Her To At 15Dayna McAlpine is HuffPost UK's Senior Entertainment and Life Editor. She covers everything from sex, relationships and dating to health, travel and shopping as well as reporting on the latest showbiz, TV and celeb news.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Scotland unveils Adult Disability Living Allowance planA new benefit to support adults with a disability or long-term health condition have been unveiled.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »