Adrian Newey's Thoughts on the Future of Formula 1

Throughout his career we have seen plenty of ideas for his ultimate F1 machine – which famously included his Red Bull X2010 created for Gran Turismo. It was a 1400bhp fan car that smashed the track record at Suzuka by 20 seconds during simulator runs. But delivering the perfect F1 car is not just about having the ultimate cars, because a grid full of X2010s would probably not deliver brilliant racing that fans desire.

“I think the beauty of F1 is that it's man and machine. Within the machine, you have the chassis and the engine. So, you have effectively three key inputs to a thoroughly competitive package. “You don't necessarily need all three of those to be the best on the grid but probably if two are the best and the third is good, then you'll be in a reasonable position.

