Adolf Hitler Appointed as Chancellor of Germany

On January 24, 1933, Adolf Hitler was appointed as the new chancellor of Germany , despite his party's previous failures and lack of majority in the national vote. The appointment came as a surprise to many, as Hitler's National Socialist party was in debt and had lost support in the previous elections.

However, Reich President Field Marshal von Hindenburg saw potential in Hitler and decided to give him a chance.

