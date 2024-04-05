Adobe's New AI Feature: Structure Reference

I'm currently at OFFF Barcelona, which is full of exciting talks from some of the world's leading creatives. The event is sponsored by Adobe , who is doing a series of talks, many of them about how to use its new AI features. I went to one, led by Marcus Rentsch, Adobe design evangelist, which was all about how to use Structure reference. Structure reference is a new feature that enables you to upload an image and then generate new images that follow the same layout of your original image.

Marcus showed an example with FC Barcelona's badge where he uploaded it and then generated a load of new images, which he then created a little animation from. One of the most exciting things Marcus showed was the ability to turn an image into an embroidery with a non-destructive filter. To do this, you go to Filter >Parametric Filters >Embroidery and colors, and you get a tactile embroidery effect applied to your images

Adobe AI Structure Reference Image Generation Layout Embroidery Non-Destructive Filter FC Barcelona

