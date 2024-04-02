Adele Reveals Rescheduled Dates for Las Vegas Residency

Adele has finally revealed the rescheduled dates for her Las Vegas residency - after enraging fans by postponing concerts days before they were due to take place. Last month, the 'flaky' songstress, 35, was slated by fans after she shared the sad news that all 10 of her March shows would be pushed back to a later date after being ordered to rest on 'doctors orders.

' Many fans were left frustrated that they could not make the rescheduled dates as they have already spent money on plane tickets and hotels for when they thought it would be. The Hello hitmaker shared a post on her Instagram on Tuesday which read: 'The postponed dates for Weekends With Adele at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace from March have been rescheduled to the below dates later this year. 'Ticket holders for the postponed dates will be sent an email regarding their new allocated date. All other shows remain unaffecte

