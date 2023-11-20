Adele reportedly confirms wedding to Rich Paul at comedy show

Adele has reportedly confirmed her wedding to Rich Paul. The couple were rumoured to have tied the knot last year with Adele prompting fresh speculation when she referred to the sports agent as her 'husband'. Now she is said to have confirmed the union at her best friend Alan Carr's comedy show in Los Angeles, with two audience members confirming the news to Deuxmoi. An onlooker explained: 'I was at Alan Carr's comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience.
Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted"I did".' Another audience member added of the 'small and intimate show: 'When he asked if anyone got married recently she yelled"I did". Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended.' Couple: Adele 'finally CONFIRMS she's married Rich Paul' as she makes 'super cute' announcement at Alan Carr's show (pictured in February 2023) They added: 'Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her snack
