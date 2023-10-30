Adele breaks down in tears during concert after spotting familiar face in audience at Las Vegas residency

As the Hello songstress performed When We Were Young from her 25 album, dressed in a captivating Morticia Addams ensemble for Halloween, a familiar face in the audience brought her performance to an emotional halt.

Midway through the evocative ballad, Adele spotted the very doctor who had delivered her son, Angelo, a decade earlier. Overcome by emotion, she paused the song and exclaimed, "Oh my god, Colin! This is my doctor that gave birth to my baby! I haven't seen you for years!"Returning to the stage, the Rolling In The Deep singer, evidently swept up in the poignant moment, addressed her audience. "Sorry! Will you sing it for me? That man delivered my baby!"

Adele's spontaneous and genuine response garnered immense admiration from fans. Social media was abuzz with accolades, with one fan noting, "This is so heartwarming," and another chiming in, "That's just the coolest thing ever!"This poignant moment comes after Adele shared candid thoughts about her personal life during another gig at Caesars Palace. headtopics.com

The London-born artist expressed her slight envy towards friends navigating the world of online dating. Despite her deep love and admiration for her current partner, sports agent Rich Paul, Adele couldn't help but express a hint of wistfulness."I get a bit jealous. I never really got to do online dating as it became a thing after I was famous. I am with the love of my life...We met the old-school way. But sometimes I do wish I'd had that courtship online," she shared.

The couple, who made their relationship public in July 2021 during an NBA game, have been together for two years. While Adele has sported a pear-shaped diamond ring, she's been clear it's not a symbol of engagement, but simply her penchant for luxurious jewelry. headtopics.com

