Addressing social risks in pediatric care may improve health and wellness without increasing discrimination

Reviewed by Danielle Ellis, B.Sc.Nov 1 2023 However, some healthcare providers worry the same interventions designed to help patients and families with social risks might also make them feel singled out or like they are otherwise stigmatized.

The researchers said they hope these new findings will have the potential to remove a roadblock that has been holding back the field of social care research. Nathaniel Glasser, MD, an internist, pediatrician and health researcher at UChicago Medicine and lead author of the paper

The researchers were able to conclude that CommunityRx did not increase experiences of discrimination, although some caregivers did report experiencing at least one form of discrimination during a hospital visit. headtopics.com

Related Stories"Our intervention was not specifically designed to reduce experiences of discrimination that might happen during a child's hospitalization; it was designed to reduce social risks families had when their child was admitted to the hospital," said senior author Jennifer Makelarski, PhD, an epidemiologist and researcher at UChicago. "We wanted to make sure we're not causing harm – causing experiences of discrimination – by addressing social risks.

Makelarski noted that policymakers have already begun responding to a growing awareness of the importance of assessing and addressing social risks. Programs such as Medicare have already begun implementing strategies to incorporate these priorities into patient care, but until now they have been doing so with very little information about potential negative impacts. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NewsMedical »

King Charles Warns of Urgency in Addressing AI RisksKing Charles emphasizes the need for urgent action in addressing the risks associated with the rapid evolution of AI. He highlights the potential benefits of AI in healthcare but also stresses the importance of combatting significant risks. The King calls for international coordination and collaboration to ensure the safety and security of this evolving technology. Read more ⮕

Supporting Healthy Aging: Addressing the Needs of an Aging PopulationAs the population ages, it is crucial to focus on prevention and support health-promoting behaviors. Sarah Francis, a professor and advocate for healthy aging, discusses the importance of understanding the needs of older adults and finding ways to address them. Research has shown that anxiety about aging can negatively impact health outcomes. Read more ⮕

Facebook and Instagram launch ad-free subscription tier in EUThe platforms' owner Meta said its new subscription was about addressing EU concerns, rather than making money. Read more ⮕

King's Delicate Diplomatic Mission to KenyaThe King of England visits Kenya to mark the country's independence anniversary, but faces the challenge of addressing Britain's colonial past. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's ex-fiancee pays tribute to 'talented' and 'complicated' actorAddressing Perry, literary manager Molly Hurwitz said in an Instagram post she felt 'relief that you are at peace'. Read more ⮕

Senior Civil Servant Accuses Boris Johnson of Allowing Toxic CultureHelen MacNamara, a senior civil servant, criticizes Boris Johnson for not addressing the toxic culture in No 10, which included sexist and abusive language. She believes this culture hindered the response to the pandemic. Read more ⮕