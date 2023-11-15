Addison Rae Makes a Stylish Return to the Red Carpet at Thanksgiving Premiere

Addison Rae showed off her sense of style as she stepped onto the red carpet for the first time in nine months at the star-studded Thanksgiving premiere in L.A. on Tuesday. The TikTok influencer, 23 - who recently stepped out to buy a copy of Britney Spears' new memoir - flashed a cheerful smile as she struck a variety of poses upon arriving to the Vista Theatre where the event was held.

The star turned heads wearing a fitted, nude-colored dress that contained a sheer, black overlay on top and a hem that stopped just below her knees. Rae slipped into a pair of open-toed, black pumps to coincide with the color scheme of the ensemble for the big night. Her locks were parted in the middle, and effortlessly flowed down past her shoulders in elegant waves

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRİTİSHVOGUE: The 5 Best ‘Gossip Girl’ Thanksgiving EpisodesHere, find every Thanksgiving-centred ‘Gossip Girl’ episode worth rewatching this month – from the wholesome to the completely bonkers.

Source: BritishVogue | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Ange Postecoglou makes Brennan Johnson admission after first Tottenham goalLatest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as former Reds striker Brennan Johnson gets off the mark for new club Tottenham

Source: nottslive | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Ian Wright makes Forest 'find a way' admission after West Ham defeatLatest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as the Reds suffer another defeat away from home after losing at West Ham

Source: nottslive | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Thomas Frank makes perfect Mohamed Salah point after Liverpool winThomas Frank gives his verdict on Brentford's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

LEPONLİNE: Preston North End star makes Championship Team of the Week as Watford and Millwall dominatePNE were 1-2 winners at Blackburn Rovers last Friday night

Source: leponline | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Kostas Tsimikas makes 'important' Liverpool admission following Toulouse mistakeLiverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas sent a message to the full-backs doubters with a strong display against Brentford. His showing comes after a difficult night in Toulouse

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »