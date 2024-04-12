Addicted to an Unhealthy Relationship

Sex with my lover is incredible but I know she’s bad for me. Yet however many times I try, I just can’t walk away from her. I started seeing her when I was unhappily married, and ultimately left my wife and kids for her. However, she has never been able to commit. After my marriage ended and I moved into a flat, I expected that we’d finally be together properly - as she promised. I was devastated. I fell apart and became very depressed.
I resisted for a few days and then she came round and we fell straight into bed. Since then, the pattern has repeated itself again and again. I know this relationship is really unhealthy. I also know I need to break off communications and end it forever - but I can’t. You are addicted not only to sex with this woman, but to the highs and lows of your off/on relationship. The only way to get out of this unhealthy pattern is to go cold turkey. You need to block her from your phone, email, and all social media. Make it very clear that you’ve had enough. Then you need to be strong. Next time she comes calling - and she will try - remind yourself how much pain and misery she caused you. Seeing a relationship counsellor would also be a good idea. Read my support pack about this. Also read the one on Addictive Love, which tells you more about this type of relationship and how to extricate yourself
Unhealthy Relationship Addiction Break Free Struggle Support
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »