Added calcium and phosphate in fluoride varnishes no silver bullet for fighting kids' tooth decay, study finds

By Dr. Chinta SidharthanNov 1 2023Reviewed by Susha Cheriyedath, M.Sc. In a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers examined the impact of sodium fluoride varnishes containing phosphate and calcium on the Streptococcus mutans and Lactobacillus fermentum counts in children without caries and with caries with and without cavitated lesions and compared it to the impact of conventional sodium fluoride varnishes.

Background Early childhood caries is highly prevalent in children worldwide, and bacterial growth in dental biofilms is the etiological basis of this multifactorial microbial disease. Furthermore, despite the substantial emphasis on dental health, millions of children suffer from caries in their primary teeth. The break in the total enamel continuity is graded for severity based on the presence or absence of cavitated lesions.

About the study In the present study, the researchers compared the effectiveness of sodium fluoride varnishes with phosphate and calcium against that of conventional sodium fluoride varnishes in reducing the L. fermentum and S. mutans counts in the biofilm and saliva of preschool children without caries and with caries having non-cavitated or cavitated lesions. headtopics.com

Related StoriesThe caries diagnoses were made by a dentist based on the International Caries Detection and Assessment System II. The children were divided into three groups — those without caries, those with caries but non-cavitated lesions, and those with cavitated carious lesions.

Results The findings suggested that sodium fluoride varnishes containing calcium and phosphate did not significantly improve the L. fermentum and S. mutans counts found in saliva and biofilm samples compared to conventional sodium fluoride varnishes. headtopics.com

