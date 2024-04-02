Adam Sandler and Wife Jackie Enjoy Leisurely Stroll in Central London

Adam Sandler and wife Jackie were spotted enjoying a leisurely stroll in Central London on Monday. The Happy Gilmore actor, 57, bundled up in a mustard yellow North Face jacket, teamed with beige joggers and blue trainers. Adam, who shares daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15, with Jackie, carried her black handbag during their outing. Jackie, 49, was also dressed for the chilly London weather in a long grey coat, teamed with match trousers and a black top.
The couple met on the set of 1999's Big Daddy and have been together ever since. Adam Sandler and wife Jackie were spotted enjoying a leisurely stroll in Central London on Monday The Happy Gilmore actor, 57, bundled up in a mustard yellow North Face coat, teamed with beige joggers and blue trainers Adam and Jackie are one of the few Hollywood couples to go the distance. While accepting the People's Icon Award on February 18 at the People's Choice Awards, the veteran actor said: 'My darling wife, you are my partner for lif
