Adam Johnson's fiancee pays tribute to ice hockey player who died during game in Sheffield

Adam Johnson's fiancee has paid tribute to her 'sweet angel' after the ice hockey player died in a 'freak accident' during a match in Sheffield. The 29-year-old American was on the ice for Nottingham Panthers when a skate slashed his neck in the Challenge Cup game against Sheffield Steelers on Saturday night. The 8,000-strong crowd in the Utilita Arena in South Yorkshire were asked to leave, and Johnson was later declared dead by paramedics.

Speaking to the hundreds of people who had turned up in Nottingham, assistant coach of the Panthers, Kevin Moore, said: 'We really appreciate all of the support and tears and love. 'Our hearts break with all of yours. We are grieving this together as a team, as a community, as a city, and we're going to get through this together with a lot of love, a lot of thought and a lot of laughter.

