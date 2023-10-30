'Adam Johnson's death must lead to change in ice hockey'

Adam Johnson was 29 years old when he came to Nottingham to further his ice hockey career. The forward brought a wealth of experience with him when he signed for Nottingham Panthers in August for the 2023/24 season.

The death of the "outstanding ice hockey player" and "great teammate" was announced by his club around 12 hours later. His untimely death, with, as his club said, "his whole life ahead of him", led to a huge outpouring of grief.

As anyone who has ever stepped in an ice rink or arena will tell you, it can be a dangerous sport. It is full contact and consists of 10 players on the ice skating around with sticks, chasing a three-inch, six-ounce rubber disc around. headtopics.com

And the tragic events at the Sheffield Arena on Saturday night, October 28, brought that to the fore. Once a player reaches the age of 18 and is playing in a senior ice hockey match in the UK, there is no requirement to wear a neck guard.

A petition has been set up calling for them to be mandatory. It has taken the tragic incident at the weekend to expose a fatal and bizarre rule of our game. Having the option to leave it in the kit bag in the dressing room the moment they reach 18 now is completely unthinkable. headtopics.com

There is also a wider point on this though. Should it really be left to clubs themselves to impose such a change or should those at the top be quicker to act and enforce change?

