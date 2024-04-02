Adam Chicksen provides assist in Notts County's draw against MK Dons

Adam Chicksen made a meaningful contribution to Notts County's 3-3 draw against MK Dons by providing an assist for Alassana Jatta's goal. Chicksen revealed that they had spoken before the game about the kind of service Jatta wanted.

Despite battling injuries, Chicksen has been working hard to get back fit and show his love for the club.

