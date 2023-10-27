Adam B apologises after kids' drama group pulls out of Halloween Experience

Derry YouTuber Adam B has issued a public apology after a children's drama group pulled out of a series of ' Halloween Experience' events after what was described as "disgusting" treatment.

But things appear to have gone awry at the event headquarters in Derry on Thursday, leaving the 'Class Act Drama At The Playhouse' teacher Loretta Bradley to slam the "not so nice experience" for a group of children who had been due to take part. Read more: YouTube star Adam B's incredible gesture to help someone get on the property ladder

The drama teacher said she was told her pupils would not be permitted entry for their rehearsal because the interior was not yet ready and asked to contact the children's parents for collection.The drama teacher said her requests that the children's TV star come out and speak to the children were refused. headtopics.com

"After this ordeal last night, I sent a message straightaway to all the parents/guardians concerned saying, In an apology posted on social media, Adam B said: "I’m gutted about what happened today at the HQ regarding the Halloween Experience. I’d never intentionally let any of you down - especially young people who are involved in my events. I have an immense amount of love and respect for every single person that follows, shares and supports everything I do."

"Transparently, my team and I were unaware that these rehearsals were taking place. The venue was in a mess with construction and there were multiple hazards around the building. The event hire company came to speak with me so I could understand exactly what was going on. I was also very aware that I didn’t want the children outside waiting and believed that someone from the event hire team would go outside to resolve. headtopics.com

