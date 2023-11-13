Acts of Kindness Can Help Alleviate Symptoms of Depression and Anxiety

People suffering from symptoms of depression or anxiety may help heal themselves by doing good deeds for others, new research shows. The study found that performing acts of kindness led to improvements not seen in two other therapeutic techniques used to treat depression or anxiety.
Most importantly, the acts of kindness technique was the only intervention tested that helped people feel more connected to others, said study co-author David Cregg, who led the work as part of his PhD dissertation in psychology at The Ohio State University. Social connection is one of the ingredients of life most strongly associated with well-being. Performing acts of kindness seems to be one of the best ways to promote those connections." David Cregg, study co-author Cregg conducted the research with Jennifer Cheavens, professor of psychology at Ohio State. Their study was published recently in The Journal of Positive Psycholog
United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: hellomag | Read more »
Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »
Source: leedslivenews | Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »
Source: Daily_Record | Read more »
Source: Daily_Record | Read more »