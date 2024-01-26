HEAD TOPICS

Actress Talks About Her Personal Style and Favorite Items

An actress discusses her personal style, including her preference for warm layers and her love for lambswool blankets. She also shares her connection to New Zealand and its significance in her life.

My personal style signifier is dressing in warm layers. I tend to run cold, so I wear battery-powered quilted vests by Ororo (from £136), or jackets, coats and shawls – anything that gives off dark academia vibes. I still wear a Stella McCartney coat that I bought with my first acting paycheck, for a role in The Village. My other thing is bangs, but I’ve recently gone through the process of growing them out. The last things I bought and loved were two lambswool blankets from Avoca (from £84.

84), a brand based in County Wicklow, Ireland. I’m obsessed with the quality, and have them in bright, bold colours – rich pinks and dark greens – as well as more neutral hues. They’re the perfect size to be used as shawls too. The place that means a lot to me is New Zealand. I first visited when I was four years old, when Dad was shooting Willow. The landscape and light were so different from California, where we were living at the time, and I felt at peace in such a lush, natural place. As an adult, I filmed Pete’s Dragon there, and even became a New Zealand tourism ambassado

