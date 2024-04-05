Actress Ruth Wilson to Run London Marathon for Alzheimer's Research

Actress Ruth Wilson is running the London Marathon to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK, following in the footsteps of her father who ran the race in 1981. Wilson's father, who has Alzheimer's disease, completed the marathon in three hours and 15 minutes.

Wilson will be joined by her family members and they have already raised over £15,000 for the cause.

