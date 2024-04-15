Actress Kyra Sedgwick Reflects on Parenting and the Challenges of Letting Go

brought up the kids, the doting mom-of-two marveled: "I have such grown children," before admitting: "I'm in denial," over the passage of time."It's so hard, it's such a hard transition because you go from being able to fix everything to totally not being able to fix everything.

And touching on what their work lives are really like, she added: "It's not like it's been easy, longevity is hard, you have to keep on working on trying to get a job, so there's no fantasy of like 'Life is so easy and Hollywood is so easy and movies are so easy.

The Christina on the Coast star's kids looked adorable in photos from dad Tarek and his wife Heather Rae Michael Douglas' son Dylan supported by mom Catherine Zeta-Jones and sister Carys as he shares exciting update

Kyra Sedgwick Parenting Letting Go Children Challenges

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kevin Bacon's goth son Travis looks unrecognizable with short blonde hairThe actor shares two children with Kyra Sedgwick

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Emma Stone reveals how Oscars wardrobe malfunction 'really was my fault' in fresh commentsThe actress won the Best Actress Oscar for Poor Things

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Kyra Sedgwick feels 'lucky' to be married to Kevin Bacon but reveals it takes 'work': 'A partnership...Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick sing their own version of 'White Christmas' together while spending time with their farm animals at home on Christmas morning. The stunning actors sing and play guitar.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Kyra Sedgwick feels 'lucky' to be married to Kevin Bacon but reveals it takes 'work': 'A partnership...Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick sing their own version of 'White Christmas' together while spending time with their farm animals at home on Christmas morning. The stunning actors sing and play guitar.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Kyra Sedgwick feels 'lucky' to be married to Kevin Bacon but reveals it takes 'work': 'A partnership...Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick sing their own version of 'White Christmas' together while spending time with their farm animals at home on Christmas morning. The stunning actors sing and play guitar.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Sabrina Bryan Reflects on Her Disney Days and Talks About Child ProtectionSabrina Bryan, former Disney star, discusses her experience and the importance of child protection in the wake of the MAX documentary. She shares her thoughts on her podcast, Magical Rewind, co-hosted by Will Friedle.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »