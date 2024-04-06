Actress Georgia Tennant shares adorable photo of daughter Olive

The caring mother shared a photo of her daughter, 12, who was her double in a striped top and jeans with sweet cascading mermaid curls as she stood in her trailer for a photograph. 'Avoidance season two starts tonight with all eps dropping on BBC iPlayer,' wrote the mother ahead of her daughter's exciting new venture.

At the age of 12, Olive is already a blossoming star following in the acting footsteps of her mother and of course, heras well as starring alongside both her parents and her Doctor Who star grandfather Peter Davison in the 2017 filmactress has shown off her daughter's ethereal sandy locks. On 29 March, Georgia paid tribute to her daughter on a special occasion writing: 'To know this person is to always feel love. Her presence makes everything better (except how you feel about your own hair) Happy 13th Birthday to you darling Olive.' The young actress was snapped in a black T-shirt and wore her Rapunzel-esque hair, that fell past her elbows, straigh

Actress Georgia Tennant Daughter Olive Photo

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

David Tennant's wife Georgia shares rare photo of actress daughter for this special reasonThe couple's daughter Olive turned 13 on Friday

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Emma Stone reveals how Oscars wardrobe malfunction 'really was my fault' in fresh commentsThe actress won the Best Actress Oscar for Poor Things

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

China cyber attacks: 'Olive' flops in front of Tory backbenchers while his old boss shinesIt's a pity that none of Lord Cameron's stardust rubbed off on Oliver Dowden as he faced a torrid time in the Commons due to his own party, writes Sky News' Jon Craig.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Harry and Meghan offered olive branch as Buckingham Palace make major changeMeghan Markle and Prince Harry's section on the Buckingham Palace website has been significantly reduced in a big update - and now appears alongside Prince Andrew's

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Kate's 'snub to Meghan' despite 'unlikely olive branch' amid recoveryEXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton has had a challenging few months – but one unlikely source of support has been claimed to be coming from Meghan Markle through 'back channels'

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Exploring olive oil compounds oleuropein and hydroxytyrosol as potential treatments for neuroblastomaThe therapeutic potential of oleuropein (OLE) and hydroxytyrosol (HT) from olive oil.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »