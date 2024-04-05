Actress Cheryl Fergison shares her ordeal at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Actress Cheryl Fergison , best known for playing Heather Trott in EastEnders, shares her terrible ordeal at Blackpool Victoria Hospital . She expresses gratitude towards NHS staff and highlights the broken healthcare system .

Cheryl Fergison Eastenders Blackpool Victoria Hospital NHS Healthcare System

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



leponline / 🏆 50. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cheryl Fergison saw 'things she'll never unsee' in Blackpool hospital ward hell'We've got a broken system. It's gone to pot. It's shot'

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

BBC EastEnders Cheryl Fergison hospitalised in A&EStar of BBC's EastEnders Cheryl Fergison has been left hospitalised and has shared details on the ordeal on Instagram.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

EastEnders' Cheryl Fergison issues update after being rushed to A&E in 'agony'Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison has issued an update after she was hospitalised over the bank holiday weekend, revealing that she had been in 'complete agony'

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

BBC EastEnders Cheryl Fergison rushed to hospital after 'agonising' 24 hoursFormer EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison has been rushed to hospital and put on a drip after spending an 'agonising' 24 hours in A&E- and she's shared some awful details

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Lancashire Police update on sexual harassment probe at Blackpool Victoria Hospital involving heart consultantPolice have given an update on their long running investigation into allegations the Head of Blackpool's Cardiovascular Surgery Department Dr Amal Bose was accused by a number of colleagues of sexual harassment.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Nurse struck off following chocking incident at Blackpool Victoria HospitalThe regulator said Thomas Price remains a risk to patient safety

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »