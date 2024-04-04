Head Topics

Actress Cailee Spaeny Arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live in Stylish Outfit

Entertainment News

Cailee Spaeny sported a rather stylish outfit while spotted arriving at ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday. The 25-year-old actress was spotted arriving at the late-night talk show studio in Hollywood, to promote her new film Civil War, in theaters April 12. Spaeny also made headlines last month with the first trailer for the highly-anticipated Alien: Romulus, in theaters August 16. The actress stepped out in a stylish and sleeveless maroon vest, with a gold necklace dangling around her neck. She had her jet black hair pulled back and accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and a black watch for the outing. Cailee Spaeny sported a rather stylish outfit while spotted arriving at ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday The actress stepped out in a stylish and sleeveless maroon vest, with a gold necklace dangling around her neck. She completed her look with a pair of maroon pants and black heels as she headed into the studio

