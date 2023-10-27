Actress and Soccer Player Thriving After Contentious Splits

The 41-year-old actress and 38-year-old soccer player are thriving, sources say. Both are coming off contentious splits to their respective marriages. Bush has parted with businessman Grant Hughes, 42, while Harris made headlines in her breakup with fellow soccer star Ali Krieger, 39. The athletes are parents to daughter Sloane, two, and son Ocean, 14 months Read more:

DailyMailCeleb »

Actress and Soccer Player Thriving After Contentious SplitsThe 41-year-old actress and 38-year-old soccer player are thriving after their recent splits from their respective marriages. Bush and Harris, who have children together, have moved on from their previous relationships. Read more ⮕

Actress and Soccer Player Thriving After Contentious SplitsThe 41-year-old actress and 38-year-old soccer player are thriving after their recent splits from their respective marriages. Bush and Harris, who have children together, have moved on from their previous relationships. Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian gets freebies from David Beckham and Facetime call from Neymar Jr. as she continues...Kim Kardashian's whirlwind European soccer trip with seven-year-old Saint and his soccer friends continued with some surprises from soccer legends David Beckham and Neymar Jr. Read more ⮕

Amanda Abbington's fiancé shares cryptive message after actress quits Strictly Come DancingAmanda Abbington's fiancé has shared a cryptic message after she left Strictly Come Dancing. Read more ⮕

Actress sells winery share to Yuri Shefler and receives accusation email from himAngelina Jolie sells her share of a winery to Yuri Shefler and receives an email accusing Brad Pitt of sabotage. Shefler invites Jolie to visit his estate in Scotland. Read more ⮕

Lauren James, Latest News & Player ProfileLauren James, latest news & rumours, player profile, detailed statistics, career details and transfer information for the Chelsea FC Women player, powered by Goal.com. Read more ⮕