Actor Steve Coogan joins fight against sewage dumping in Lake Windermere

‘I’m mother who was given a lifeline by Sure Start – now I’m studying for a PhD’ Lake Windermere ), Coogan said: “ United Utilities have a big PR machine… and say we’re working together with the people of Windermere but it’s all a smoke screen to distract attention from what they’ve been doing over the last 30 years, which is putting treated and untreated sewage into Lake Windermere to such an extent that there are toxic levels of algae there.

Actor Steve Coogan has joined protestors in a very high profile fight to stop sewage being dumped into Lake Windermere in the Lake District by the local water company, United Utilities.“We’re calling on them to stop putting sewage in the lake and take out what they’ve put in,” he said.

Steve Coogan blasts water company 'greenwashing' over Lake Windermere pollutionThe comedian called for United Utilities to clean up the lake.

Steve Coogan blasts water company 'greenwashing' over Lake Windermere pollutionThe comedian called for United Utilities to clean up the lake.

