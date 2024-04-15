Actor Steve Coogan accuses water company of 'greenwashing' and 'PR spin'

Actor Steve Coogan has accused water company United Utilities of "greenwashing" and "PR spin" as he criticised the company for putting sewage intonear the lake as he called on the Government to compel them to clean up England’s largest lake rather than pay huge dividends to shareholders.

He added: "They have been paying out record dividends to shareholders, there’s no excuse for this. We’re telling them to stop putting sewage in the lake and take out what they put in."Coogan said the company should not be allowed to pass on the cost of cleaning up to the lake to bill payers but rather should deny their shareholders a dividend for a few years.

He added: "It is all to stop people looking at the fundamental problem, which is they are the biggest polluters in this country, the biggest water utility company pollutes British waterways. United Utilities said it has spent £75 million on wastewater treatment to halve the amount of phosphorus that goes into the lake.Asked how he could defend dumping untreated sewage into the lake, Chris Matthews, of United Utilities, told the programme: "We share the concerns that Steve has expressed there, and many other people, about the overflow operations and the impact on local water courses and are investing to tackle this problem.

