Actor Rufus Sewell's transformation into Prince Andrew for Netflix film revealed in new video

A new video shows how actor Rufus Sewell 's transformed into Prince Andrew for Netflix 's film about the Scoop , which was released on Friday, centres on Emily Maitlis ' interview at Buckingham Palace in 2019 as well as the drama behind the scenes and the fallout that came after it.In the 30-second time-lapse footage released by Netflix on Saturday, Sewell is seen sitting in a chair as two people apply prosthetic makeup and a wig.

The interview saw the Duke speak openly about his relationship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. He also denied ever having sexual relations with Virginia Giuffre, famously saying he was in a Pizza Express in Woking on the day the encounter was meant to have taken place.Rather than defending his image - as the Prince had likely hoped - the reaction to the interview was almost entirely negative and he was forced to stand down from royal duties soon after.civil case with Ms Giuffre that saw him pay an undisclosed financial settlemen

