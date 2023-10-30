Actor Perry wanted to be remembered for 'helping people recover'

A director who worked with Matthew Perry has said he wanted to be remembered for “helping people to recover”. Best known for playing witty and sarcastic Chandler Bing on Friends, Perry died aged 54 on Saturday.

“I was a bit worried because he’d never done any stage acting before … but he’d honed his craft with Friends in front of a live audience for years and years and it really showed. You couldn’t tell he’d never been on a London stage before.

During the same radio show, comedian David Baddiel said: “It’s quite rare in a sitcom to see someone who’s got a very distinctive comic delivery. All those actors were brilliant at landing jokes, but Matthew Perry had a way of spinning lines so that he would land with different emphasis. That’s a very clever way of playing with language that I normally associate with great stand-ups.” headtopics.com

In a video posted to his Instagram page he said: “We were there for each other in the early days of our career and he was, to me, as funny as he was on Friends… in person he was just the funniest man ever. And every night, he was like a genius, he would start to weave comedy threads together, just hanging out – little joke here, joke there, joke here, joke there – and then by the end of the night he would weave them all together in this crescendo of hilarity.

They added: “We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s on-and-off girlfriend, Janice Hosenstein, said the “world will miss you”. She added: “The joy you brought to so many in your too-short lifetime will live on. headtopics.com

