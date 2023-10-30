Actor from iconic Hovis advert returns 50 years later to recreate scene

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

The child actor from the iconic Hovis 'Boy on the Bike' advert has returned 50 years later to recreate the scene as a grandfather. Carl Barlow, 64, appeared in the iconic commercial aged 13 in 1973 where he was filmed struggling to push a bike with a basket full of freshly-baked bread up a steeped cobbled paved hill. The advert, set to brass band version of Dvorak's New World Symphony, captured the nation's hearts with Britons voting it in 2019 the most iconic and heartwarming of all time - beating Cadbury's 2007 commercial of a 'gorilla' drumming along to the Phil Collins hit 'In The Air Tonight'. Although the commercial is supposed to be set in a fictional Yorkshire town, it was in fact filmed on Gold Hill in Shaftesbury, Dorset, which has one of the steepest streets in Britain. It was directed by Sir Ridley Scott six years before his Hollywood debut with Alien. Revisiting the picturesque street, Mr Barlow, now a 64 year old grandfather, rolled back the years to celebrate the 50th anniversary of an advertisement that was so successful it became part of the brand's log