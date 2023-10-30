Actor from iconic Hovis advert returns 50 years later to recreate scene as grandfather

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

The child actor from the iconic Hovis 'Boy on the Bike' advert has returned 50 years later to recreate the scene as a grandfather. Carl Barlow, 64, appeared in the iconic commercial aged 13 in 1973 where he was filmed struggling to push a bike with a basket full of freshly-baked bread up a steeped cobbled paved hill. The advert, set to brass band version of Dvorak's New World Symphony, captured the nation's hearts with Britons voting it in 2019 the most iconic and heartwarming of all time - beating Cadbury's 2007 commercial of a 'gorilla' drumming along to the Phil Collins hit 'In The Air Tonight'. Although the commercial is supposed to be set in a fictional Yorkshire town, it was in fact filmed on Gold Hill in Shaftesbury, Dorset, which has one of the steepest streets in Britain. It was directed by Sir Ridley Scott six years before his Hollywood debut with Alien. Revisiting the picturesque street, Mr Barlow, now a 64 year old grandfather, rolled back the years to celebrate the 50th anniversary of an advertisement that was so successful it became part of the brand's log

Actor Celebrates 30 Years as Robin Hood in NottinghamAde Andrews, an actor and historian, has been portraying Robin Hood in Nottingham for 30 years. Starting as a tour guide, he has delighted tourists and locals with his portrayal of the legendary hero. With his swordsmanship skills and historical knowledge, he brings Nottingham's medieval past to life. Ade has also performed at festivals and hosted banquets, making him a beloved figure in the city. Read more ⮕

Beloved 'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry Found Dead at 54Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing in 'Friends,' was found unresponsive and pronounced dead. His comedic talent and wit brought joy to millions worldwide. His legacy will be remembered for generations. Read more ⮕

Actor Brian Cox Reveals Love for Forfar Bridie and Scottish FoodActor Brian Cox expresses his love for discovering different versions of the Forfar bridie while traveling and his yearning for Scottish food from his childhood. Cox, who provides the foreword for a new cooking book, Scottish Celebrations, emphasizes the importance of native Scottish foods and celebrations to him. Read more ⮕

