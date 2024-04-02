Actor and Comedian Joe Flaherty Dies at 82

Actor and comedian Joe Flaherty has died aged 82. Flaherty - who was known for starring on Freaks & Geeks and Happy Gilmore - passed away on Monday, April 1. His daughter Gudrun confirmed the news to Variety in a statement through the Comedic Artists Alliance, which had previously raised funds for Flaherty to obtain a 24-hour care provider. She said: 'After a brief illness, he left us yesterday, and since then, I’ve been struggling to come to terms with this immense loss.
Dad was an extraordinary man, known for his boundless heart and an unwavering passion for movies from the ’40s and ’50s. 'His insights into the golden age of cinema didn’t just shape his professional life; they were also a source of endless fascination for me. In these last few months, as he faced his health challenges, we had the precious opportunity to watch many of those classic movies together — moments I will forever hold dea
