70-year-old actor addresses concerns about his health after recent photos show him looking older. He reassures fans that the photos were from his latest movie role and not a reflection of his actual health.

He explains that the character required him to have white hair and a white beard. He expresses gratitude for his long career in the entertainment industry.

