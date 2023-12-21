Actofive Introduces Signature X Pinion Crankset Upgrade for Gearbox Bikes

Actofive has introduced a new crankset upgrade for riders with Pinion gearbox bikes. The Signature X Pinion cranks offer customization options and a more stylish look compared to Pinion's stock cranks. They are also lighter and available in different colors.





