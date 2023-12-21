Actofive Introduces Signature X Pinion Crankset Upgrade for Gearbox Bikes

Actofive has introduced a new crankset upgrade for riders with Pinion gearbox bikes. The Signature X Pinion cranks offer customization options and a more stylish look compared to Pinion's stock cranks. They are also lighter and available in different colors.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: bikerumor » / 🏆 65. in UK
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Fortnite Introduces New Survival Game Mode with Lego BricksFortnite has released a new survival game mode where players will use Lego bricks for crafting. The game mode can be accessed through Fortnite, which is free-to-play on various platforms. Fortnite's battle royale mode is its most popular, while Minecraft is known for its survival and crafting features. Fortnite initially had a crafting survival mode called Fortnite: Save the World, but the success of its battle royale mode overshadowed it.
Source: BBCTech - 🏆 81. / 55 Read more »
3T Introduces New Carbon Gravel Bike: Extrema Italia3T adds an all-new made-in-Italy carbon gravel bike to their long-running Exploro family with the adventure-ready Extrema Italia. Beefed up for 29″ mountain bike tires to take on faster, rougher adventure races, the Extrema boasts relatively more progressive geometry, a fully-integrated (but adjustable) cockpit, and more hauling capacity than ever.
Source: bikerumor - 🏆 65. / 61 Read more »
KS Introduces Wireless LEV Circuit Dropper SeatpostKS joins the wireless dropper post game with their new LEV Circuit dropper seatpost. Remove one more cable from your cockpit with a smooth dropper that’s lighter & cheaper than AXS. Plus, get the option for longer dropper travel and rider-adjustable return.
Source: bikerumor - 🏆 65. / 61 Read more »
Beyonce Introduces Trailer for Upcoming Concert Film During Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeBeyonce appeared via video message during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade to introduce a trailer for her upcoming concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce. In the video, she wished fans a Happy Thanksgiving and reflected on her career.
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
FIA Introduces New Regulations to Discourage Review RequestsThe FIA has implemented new regulations to discourage teams from pursuing review requests by reducing the submission window and introducing a fee. The new regulations apply to all FIA-sanctioned racing series, including Formula 1.
Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »
First Trailer for GTA 6 Reveals Protagonists and SettingThe new trailer for GTA 6 introduces the game's protagonists and showcases the crime-riddled world of Vice City, which is based on Miami, Florida. The trailer provides a glimpse of what players can expect in the game.
Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »