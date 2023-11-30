Activists protest Chinese involvement in East African Crude Oil Pipeline

From western Uganda, the East African Crude Oil Pipleine will run for 1,443km through farms, forests and rivers, until it reaches the Tanzanian coast. If, that is, anyone pays for it. Already, 27 banks have ruled themselves out as lenders. Shareholders, led by TotalEnergies, a French oil giant, are now courting Chinese firms as they try to raise $2.4bn in debt.

In response, environmental and human-rights activists in six African and European countries protested outside Chinese banks, embassies and insurers on November 20th. The battle is a sign of things to come as Western lenders reconsider fossil fuels. Several banks, including Société Générale, say that they will no longer directly finance new oil and gas projects. G7 governments have also promised to wind down support for overseas extraction, albeit with some caveats and loopholes. “We need to recognise that you just walk to Mayfair or the City and get a deal done,” says Rahul Dhir, the chief executive of Tullow Oil, which gets most of its barrels from Ghan





