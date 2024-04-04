Activists Plan Hunger Strike Against Hotel Construction in Canary Islands

The President of Tenerife's Council has called for an end to 'tourismphobia' in the Canary Islands as activists prepare to go on hunger strike to protest the construction of new hotels. Rosa Dávila yesterday said the council is willing to work with activists to 'reform what we all see could be improved' within the tourism industry, but declared her officials are 'far from those who hold radical positions and we would not understand them'.

'When developing an economic model, one must be vigilant and observe the improvement of the quality of life of the society it serves... (this does not entail) dismantling an entire economic model that contributes significantly to the GDP and the jobs generated in the Canary Islands, directly or indirectly linked to the tourism subsector,' she was quoted as saying by Canarian Weekl

Activists Hunger Strike Hotel Construction Canary Islands Tourismphobia

