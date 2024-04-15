Activists Gather at Belfast Docks in Support of Palestine

A group of activists and citizens gathered at the Belfast Docks as part of a global economic blockade in support of Palestine .

Images from Belfast Harbour show a group of protesters holding Palestine flags physically blocking a road towards the docks. A spokesperson for the A15 Belfast group said there were a few "hairy moments" throughout the day. However, overall, they said activists were "successful in their aim to cause significant disruption to trade." They said "many lorry drivers were also supportive, honking and cheering us on."

Activists Citizens Belfast Docks Global Economic Blockade Support Palestine Protests Major Points Of Production Major Points Of Circulation Economic Impact

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eco-zealots and pro-Palestine activists block entry to British MuseumA new alliance between pro-Palestine groups and those linked to Just Stop Oil - called Energy Embargo for Palestine - targeted the historic building in London.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

University of Edinburgh building occupied by pro-Palestine activistsDOZENS of pro-Palestine activists occupied University of Edinburgh building on Monday as part of a protest over its “complicity in genocide”.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Top Ten Indian Takeaways in Belfast as Voted by Belfast Live ReadersBelfast Live readers share their recommendations for the best Indian takeaways in Belfast and Northern Ireland. Find out the top ten as voted by the readers.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Limelight Belfast Granted Permission to Use Old Belfast Telegraph Print Hall for Conferences and EventsThe Limelight Belfast has received full planning permission to convert the old Belfast Telegraph Print Hall into a conference center and events/entertainment space. The application was approved unanimously by the Belfast City Council Planning Committee. The site is located on the ground floor of a Grade B2 listed building on Royal Avenue.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Popular North Belfast Business Purchases Belfast BarMcKenna's bar in Belfast's Sailortown area is set to reopen under new ownership after being purchased by the owners of Ben Madigan's Bar and Kitchen. A refurbishment and rebranding will take place in the coming months.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Belfast's favourite Indian takeaway as voted for by Belfast Live readersOur mouths are watering just thinking of the fantastic eateries shortlisted

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »