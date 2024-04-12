Activists Begin Hunger Strike in Tenerife to Protest Mass Tourism

Activists in Tenerife have started an indefinite hunger strike to protest against the negative impacts of mass tourism on the island. The protest, organized by a platform called Canarias Se Agota , aims to raise awareness about the need for a more sustainable tourism model. The hunger strike rs are demanding the authorities to stop two tourist projects , including the construction of a five-star hotel near La Tejita , one of Tenerife 's last untouched beaches.

They also want politicians to implement measures to protect the island from issues such as sea pollution, traffic congestion, and the unaffordability of housing due to the rise of Airbnb-style holiday rentals

