Just Stop Oil protesters accused of breaching an injunction are waiting for a judge’s ruling after a High Court hearing ended (PA)

An environmental activist accused of breaching a court order aimed at restricting protests on the M25 has told a High Court judge that society cannot “injunct” its way out of the “climate crisis”. Theresa Norton, 65, of Scarborough, North Yorkshire, spoke in her defence at a High Court hearing in London on Friday.

She told Mr Justice Soole that mankind was facing its “greatest existential crisis” and said finding a solution was the “responsibility of everybody”. Just Stop Oil protesters, including Theresa Norton, outside the Royal Courts of Justice (Aaron Chown/PA) headtopics.com

Ms Norton is one of 12 Just Stop Oil protesters accused of breaching a court injunction aimed at restricting M25 protests. Lawyers representing National Highways say protesters caused “considerable delays” and are in contempt of court.Mr Justice Soole finished hearing evidence at the High Court in London on Friday and is expected to deliver a ruling on Monday.

“It is the greatest existential crisis mankind has ever faced and it is getting worse,” said Ms Norton.She said “young people” taking part in protests were “fighting for their lives”.“We cannot injunct our way out of the climate crisis.”Comments: Our rules headtopics.com

We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.It is important that we continue to promote these adverts as our local businesses need as much support as possible during these challenging times.

Read more:

Observer_Owl »

Activist tells judge society cannot ‘injunct way out of the climate crisis’Theresa Norton, 65, of Scarborough, North Yorkshire, spoke in her defence at a High Court hearing after being accused of breaching an order. Read more ⮕

M53 bus crash victim Jessica Baker's funeral takes placeMourners fill St Theresa's Catholic Church in Chester for the funeral of Jessica Baker, 15. Read more ⮕

I felt seen by Emmerdale's Liv - I need more asexuals in soapsBritish activist Yasmin Benoit makes history as NYC Pride March's first asexual grand marshal. Read more ⮕

I felt seen by Emmerdale's Liv - I need more asexuals in soapsBritish activist Yasmin Benoit makes history as NYC Pride March's first asexual grand marshal. Read more ⮕

Shilan Mirzaee: 'I'm recording this so that you can be my voice,' says activist who could be sentenced to death in IranShilan Mirzaee managed to record this video before being taken away. Read more ⮕

TikTok prankster Mizzy banned from using social media, judge rulesA judge said the prankster’s defence lacked ‘all credibility’ and found him to have ‘deliberately flouted’ a court order at his trial on… Read more ⮕