Activist tells judge society cannot ‘injunct way out of the climate crisis’

Just Stop Oil protesters accused of breaching an injunction are waiting for a judge’s ruling after a High Court hearing ended (PA)
An environmental activist accused of breaching a court order aimed at restricting protests on the M25 has told a High Court judge that society cannot “injunct” its way out of the “climate crisis”. Theresa Norton, 65, of Scarborough, North Yorkshire, spoke in her defence at a High Court hearing in London on Friday.
She told Mr Justice Soole that mankind was facing its "greatest existential crisis" and said finding a solution was the "responsibility of everybody". Just Stop Oil protesters, including Theresa Norton, outside the Royal Courts of Justice
Ms Norton is one of 12 Just Stop Oil protesters accused of breaching a court injunction aimed at restricting M25 protests. Lawyers representing National Highways say protesters caused “considerable delays” and are in contempt of court.Mr Justice Soole finished hearing evidence at the High Court in London on Friday and is expected to deliver a ruling on Monday.
"It is the greatest existential crisis mankind has ever faced and it is getting worse," said Ms Norton.She said "young people" taking part in protests were "fighting for their lives"."We cannot injunct our way out of the climate crisis."
