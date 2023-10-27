Activist Raises Awareness for Captive Orca's Loneliness

Activist and co-founder of UrgentSeas, Phil Demers, went to the park and filmed the 35-year-old orca named Kshamenk. Demers went to the attraction to bring awareness to the "world's loneliest orca" who has been kept captive in the park since 1992. He floats in the middle of the water, almost lifeless as a dolphin swims around him. Another dolphin can also be seen in a murky, green pool next-door that has worried viewers even more. Back in the early 90s the animal was captured from the ocean so it could live with a second orca called Belen in Argentina. This left Kshamenk to live with only two dolphins near him as another orca was never let in. As another commented: “Imagine being locked in a white padded room for 50 years since you were a baby. Other posts called the treatment “so awful”, as he can’t even move around while some called it “so sad and heartbreaking”. A final man went on a passionate cry for help on behalf of not only Kshamenk but all orcas trapped in captivity. The man known as Mickey said: “Immoral to the highest degree. #FreeKshamenk and GLOBAL BAN these damn parks, already. “There are literally thousands on thousands of other things to do than spend ticket money on these hell holes.” A woman said: “These animals are meant to live in the ocean, not in that damn tank Read more:

