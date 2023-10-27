Action promised over Bamber Bridge 'junction from hell' near new football pitches and leisure centre

County Councillors Barrie Yates and Jeff Couperthwaite brought Lancashire County Council’s director of highways to the junction of Withy Trees Avenue and Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge, this week after numerous residents complaints and reports of near misses. Coun Yates said: “That junction has been classed as a ‘junction from hell’ by residents. 'It’s been like that for a long, long time, but with two new estates in the area, the road is busier than ever.

'Me and Jeff have been down to look with the director of highways and we’re planning a new scheme to vastly improve it. 'We were there for about half an hour, we had a really good look. We’re hoping to improve the sight lines and make motorists on the main road more aware of the junction.” Councillor Couperthwaite has said that he was nearly hit on the junction while testing it.

