Action-packed race in Las Vegas as Verstappen claims victory

Formula 1's first visit to Las Vegas in 40 years was a bombastic affair off the circuit but delivered an action-packed race after a difficult start to the weekend. Although Max Verstappen assumed his regular role on the top step of the podium, he had to fight to get there - and briefly looked fallible as Charles Leclerc challenged him all the way.

But those who had put their chips on red were disappointed as Leclerc couldn't quite overcome the odds to beat Verstappen; the house had won once again. A battle for the lead - and later, Leclerc's battle with Sergio Perez over second - underpinned a race where safety cars and tyre graining made the timing screens resemble a slot machine with frequent changes for position, as surprise qualifiers were dealt poor hands in the race and those who started towards the back could play their ace cards at the right time. Here are the 10 things we learned once the roulette wheel came to a stop in Las Vegas





