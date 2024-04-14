Acosta's Thrilling Battle Ends in Victory

Acosta , who took the lead off the start line, led for several laps before engaging in a battle with Jorge Martin .The rookie then engaged in another battle with Marc Marquez , although it’s a fight that ended very quickly when Marquez crashed out a few corners later.

“Super grateful to be in this team and working with these amazing people. Super grateful to Pierer mobility to help me like that.After struggling with grip late on in the sprint, Acosta was keen to avoid such issues as he conserved as much tyres as possible. “It was more or less the same,” said the GASGAS Tech 3 KTM rider. “I was trying to control myself to not destroy the tyres.

“Everything you do in the beginning pays off in the end. I was trying to be calm and not do anything crazy.”

